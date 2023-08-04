Perfection with 111SKIN

Perfect skin is a must for the summer. For discerning individuals who are looking for effective spa treatment in a luxurious enviroment, The Spa at THE KARL LAGERFELD is an embodiment of palatial luxury that reflects the world of Karl in unconventional dark and gold tones. The lustrous jade art piece, towering at 2.1 metres in size and positioned at the centre of the spa reception, is a true testament to unparalleled artisanship. The spa unites holistic traditions with state-of-the-art, science-based treatments featuring London’s revolutionary, luxury skincare brand 111SKIN, which provides unrivalled clinical results backed by innovative research. Ingredients such as peptides, gentle acids, nourishing creams and serums transform the skin to perfecton.

The temperature-controlled indoor and outdoor swimming pools offer an oasis of style and well-being, with décor that features oversized scalloped stone columns and an art deco motif that complements the modern space. I.S.