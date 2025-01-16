Philip Colbert’s iconic lobster artworks showcased throughout the city

Sands China has partnered with British pop artist Philip Colbert to bring his vibrant lobster art exhibition, titled “Coastal Fantasia: The Lobster King’s Vacation in Macau,” to the city.

The exhibition, which features giant, eye-popping installations of Colbert’s iconic Lobster character, runs until mid-March.

Held in five locations throughout the city, each site features large-scale installations designed to celebrate the region’s coastal beauty, with some pieces created exclusively for this event.

Colbert, known for his lobster character and energetic paintings, highlighted his excitement about returning to Macau.

“This is the largest artist takeover in the city’s history. I’m so grateful to the organizers for having the great ambition to help bring my artistic works to life on such a big scale,” he stated.

The exhibition includes a striking 15-meter-high inflatable installation, “Lobster Submarine,” and a 7-meter-high “Lobster Flamingo” at The Venetian Macao.

The opening ceremony for the exhibition was held yesterday at the Macao Science Center waterfront.

Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd, expressed excitement about partnering with Colbert, stating, “Sands China is delighted to partner with globally acclaimed British contemporary pop art master Philip Colbert to bring his iconic Lobster back to the city… By introducing internationally renowned masterpieces to Macau, we aim to boost Macau’s coastal tourism and enhance its cultural atmosphere,” Wong said.

In addition to the main exhibition, Colbert’s solo show, “The Journey to the Lobster Planet Macau,” features over 20 new artworks at the Macao Cultural Center until February 15. Victoria Chan

