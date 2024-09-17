PJ investigates suspected faulty street signs

Police have launched an investigation into reports of defective street name plates in Macau, Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak said. A specialized department is following up on the case, Wong said, adding that further details will be released when available. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) also said that it is closely monitoring the street nameplate issue. The department has deployed staff to conduct investigations and implement temporary remedial measures for street nameplates that are peeling off, ensuring they serve their directional function. The IAM plans to replace the defective nameplates as soon as possible, with the work expected to be completed within the fourth quarter of this year.

