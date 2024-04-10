PJ launches new anti-fraud initiative in an effort to curb rising fraud

In an effort to address increasing fraud cases, the Judiciary Police (PJ) has introduced a new anti-fraud initiative providing scam prevention resources through the popular social media platform WeChat.

At a press briefing yesterday, PJ director Sit Chong Meng revealed that from January to February, authorities received 81 telephone fraud reports, 126 online scam complaints, and 58 cases of credit card fraud. This represented a sharp increase of 70% to 120% compared to the same period last year, resulting in total losses of 69 million patacas for victims.

Additionally, scams targeting students by phone saw a concerning 44% jump.

With these troubling fraud trends continuing to spread, Sit acknowledged these kinds of deception crimes have become a highly significant issue both locally and globally. That is why the new WeChat program was created, leveraging the widespread use of the platform among Macau residents and visitors.

The interactive digital resource offers four key functions to assist the public in analyzing fraud risks, reporting fraud clues, “Fraud Knowledge 101,” and identifying fraudulent cases. The program also includes simulated fraud case experiences, with the aim of enhancing the public’s ability to identify fraudulent schemes.

Sit stated the initiative aims to significantly strengthen the police’s anti-fraud efforts through both passive learning opportunities and an engaged reporting channel. After comprehensive review, authorities determined WeChat was the optimal platform given its alignment with local technology habits while ensuring data privacy and security.

Meanwhile, police yesterday disclosed that a report was received by the bureau last month regarding a local woman who fell victim to a scam orchestrated by individuals posing as public prosecutors. The woman had gone to hide in five or six different countries without informing her family.

The scammers managed to elude capture by hiding in various locations, eventually finding refuge in a remote suburb of Mexico with stringent security measures.

With the assistance of local authorities, Interpol, and the local Mexican police, the authorities formed an investigation team to rescue the victim from the area.

The PJ director emphasizes the significance of these cases, urging the public to exercise caution and collaborate in order to prevent fraud. The police officer emphasized that the current anti-fraud program houses approximately 170,000 records pertaining to fraudulent activities.

If widely utilized, officials hope the new program will help offset the rising social and economic costs of fraud crimes. With enhanced community awareness and engagement in deterrence, along with clues aiding police work, the PJ reiterated the goal is to eventually curb the troubling fraud trends seen multiplying in Macau in recent months. Staff Reporter

Two women defrauded in ‘public procuratorate’ phone scam

A local young woman lost nearly 42,000 patacas and another woman fell victim to a phone scam impersonating Macau authorities, according to the police.

The scam targeted the two women earlier this month. The young victim reported a loss of 41,700 patacas, while the other woman did not lose any money, said the police chief, who has taken over the investigation of both cases.

In the first incident, the young woman received a call on March 20 from a man claiming to be an immigration officer. He said her phone number was registered to spread gambling information in mainland China and she needed to manage it or face restrictions entering and leaving the country.

As the woman believed the claims, the scammer transferred the call to a “police officer” in mainland China. He said the woman was involved in a 2 million pataca money laundering case with multiple victims. The “officer” coerced the victim into downloading communication software and providing bank details. She deposited 30,000 patacas on March 24 and another 11,700 patacas the next day.

In the second incident, a woman received a call on March 5 from a man posing as a telecom manager, saying fraudulent donation messages had been sent from her number. Transferred to “public security,” she downloaded software and provided details as instructed. She later realized it was a scam after discussing it with friends.

The police chief is investigating both cases of fraud impersonating Macau authorities. People are warned to beware of these types of scam calls.