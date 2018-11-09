PLA takes part in counter-terror drill

The PLA Macau Garrison took part in a counter-terrorism drill code-named “Bright Dog” that was held yesterday at the East Asian Games Dome. The drill, which lasted around two-and-a-half hours, involved a simulation relating to a group of six ‘gunmen’ seeking to enter a concert hall when a 5,000-strong ‘audience’ was inside. After initially being stopped by the concert’s security guards, two ‘suspects’ escaped by vehicle, while the remaining four entered the hall and took the ‘concertgoers’ hostage. In the scenario, the ‘gunmen’ fired several shots and claimed to be in possession of chemical weapons.

A total of 900 Macau personnel joined the exercise. They were from several public security authorities, including the Customs Service’s unmanned aerial service team and its patrol vessel unit. There were also four teams from the Public Security Police Force, the Judiciary Police and the Fire Services Bureau. The Health Bureau sent a medical team and a vehicle to provide treatment for casualties.

An additional 49 personnel from the PLA local Garrison took part in the drill. They joined the police efforts regarding detection of ‘dangerous substances’ as well as ‘disinfection’ and ‘decontamination’ of incident scenes.

The drill involved a series of situations, ranging from: use by suspects of firearms in a large-scale concert; dealing with incidents involving explosives; malign use of chemical substances; and interception of ‘gunmen’ in or close to Macau’s waters.

The police forces set up an on-site control centre, which coordinated emergency efforts, so that the scene was divided into several zones: a negotiation zone; a zone providing medical treatment for casualties; a zone for decontamination work; and a zone for clean- up of toxic substances.

Under the scenario – and in view of the potential multiple ‘casualties’ and many people at risk of ‘exposure’ to chemical substances, the Chief Executive ‘requested’ from the Central Government the assistance of the PLA Macau Garrison in helping with decontamination and rescue efforts.

Inside the concert hall, the police’s special operation unit was dispatched soon after a ‘gunman’ shot a ‘hostage’. ‘Gunmen’ then exploded a ‘radiological weapon’ when confronted by the police.

As the police escorted ‘concertgoers’ to safety during the scenario, they found a ‘bomb trigger device’. The police and police dogs later located a ‘bomb’ in a car park and carried out a controlled explosion.

Meanwhile, the Macao Customs Service intercepted the other two ‘gunmen’ – that had been on the run – by using police surveillance cameras set up across the city. The drill simulated a ‘gunman’ being stopped before leaving Macau, while the other ‘suspect’ was captured in waters off the region.

In yesterday’s simulation exercise three people were ‘shot’ and many others were made ‘sick’ after being exposed to ‘hazardous substances’.

A statement issued yesterday by the government noted that local authorities intend to “continue to step up its response capabilities for unexpected events, in order to maximize protection of the public and their property.”

