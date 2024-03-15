Police arrest non-resident workers over drug use

Police arrested three non-resident employees, aged between 31 and 41, on suspicion of drug abuse. During the operation, a total of 1.56 grams of methamphetamine and 1.11 grams of marijuana were seized in the suspects’ apartment, with a black market value of MOP6,300. Police also seized smoking paraphernalia from the bed of another resident in the unit. The urine tests of the three men all came back positive and they admitted to using drugs.

Related