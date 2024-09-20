Police authorities arrested three individuals from mainland China for allegedly accosting pedestrians and defrauding a tourist of MOP60. On Sept. 16, officers patrolling Av. 24 de Juno encountered the suspects, who claimed they had lost all their money gambling. When they requested financial aid, a victim handed over MOP60. The police intervened, seizing HKD9,500 and MOP60 in suspected stolen money from one of the suspects.
Police arrest three over defrauding tourist MOP60
