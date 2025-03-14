Police bust illegal hostel following social media tip

The Public Security Police (PSP)raided a unit in a building on R. de Évora in Taipa earlier this week, suspected of operating as an illegal hostel. This action followed posts on a social media platform that raised concerns about tourists staying in illegal hostels.

A middle-aged mainland man, believed to be running the illegal establishment, was arrested and transferred to the PSP’s Immigration Control Department for further processing.

During the raid, police discovered over a dozen beds in the unit and found seven mainland men and women staying there.

Upon questioning, a mainland man admitted to renting the unit for HKD9,000 per month and subletting beds for daily rates ranging from HKD80 to HKD100.

The man, in his 50s, was suspected of running an illegal hotel and was handed over to the department for processing due to activities inconsistent with his tourist visa status. Authorities also suspected illegal accommodation practices and immediately informed the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

After an investigation, the MGTO confirmed the unit was an illegal hotel and sealed it off. LV