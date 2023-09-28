Police expect 500,000 daily entry and exits during seven-day holiday

Police authorities are expecting the daily average number of inbound and outbound trips will exceed 500,000 during the seven-day National Day Holiday, describing it as “more than the May Day holiday.”

In a press briefing yesterday, the Public Security Police Force said additional police officers would be deployed to maintain order, and additional inspection counters would be opened to divert crowds. Also, the Macao Customs said the public security police have made full preparations and can open all lanes to clear vehicles if necessary.

The lanes of the second phase of the Hengqin Port have also been opened.

Bookings for budget hotels for the upcoming Golden Week are between 60% and 70%, while the general occupancy rate of five-star hotels on weekdays has reached 90%.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has raised its daily visitor arrival forecast for October’s Golden Week by more than 10%, forecasting that Macau will see an average of over 100,000 visitors daily.

In 2022, the city saw some 182,000 visitors during the holiday period.

Gaming operator MGM previously told the Times that it expects the Golden Week holidays, which commence Sunday, are set to break post-pandemic records as it is the first holiday of its kind in four years where customers can attend without restrictions. LV