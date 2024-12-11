Police investigate MOP730,000mattress purchase scam

In just two days, police have reported six cases of fraudulent mattress and bed frame purchases, totaling MOP730,000. Shop owners reported losses between MOP10,000 and MOP310,000 last week. The fraudsters impersonated school staff, claiming an urgent need for purchases for schools or elderly homes. They sent fake transfer screenshots to convince victims to pay the so-called “supplier.” Victims only realized they had been scammed after making the payments.

