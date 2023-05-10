Police investigating alleged case of teacher raping student

An investigation has commenced into an alleged case of a teacher raping his student, the Judiciary Police (PJ) announced.

Information about the case was first revealed by a social media group. The social media post was allegedly written by a student studying at a girl’s school in the Northern district.

It was said that the student was raped several months ago by a teacher. The student requested that her parents call the police but her parents did not believe her.

The student then contacted other teachers and the principal but was told to keep the incident under wraps and “to resolve it with money.” The student further said that she experienced recurring flashbacks from the incident, causing insomnia.

In response to media inquiries, the police said that it had not received any reports of similar cases, but noted it had opened an investigation. The police have issued a suggestion that the alleged victim contact the police immediately.

The police also took the opportunity to remind the public to seek help from police and trusted individuals around them should they experience violence or be subject to any other criminal act.

Apart from the police, a girl’s school in the Northern district – Our Lady of Fátima Girls’ School – issued a notice to parents of its students, underlining its “close monitoring” of the incident.

It stated that as of yesterday, its principal, teachers and counsellors had not received reports about similar incidents to the one in the social media post, revealing that it had already discussed the incident with “competent government entities.”

The school said it would protect the reputation of both its students and teachers. AL