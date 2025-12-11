The Judiciary Police reported two suspected online scams. In the first, a non-resident woman lost RMB2,300 after purchasing local concert tickets via a chat group; the seller later requested additional payment and disappeared when she asked for a refund. Separately, a local resident lost MOP2,070 buying three discounted round-trip tickets to Beijing through a social media post, receiving no confirmation and losing contact with the seller. Authorities urge the public to verify online offers and report suspicious activity.
Brief
Police warn of online ticket and travel scams
Categories Macau
No Comments