Police warn of online ticket and travel scams

The Judiciary Police reported two suspected online scams. In the first, a non-resident woman lost RMB2,300 after purchasing local concert tickets via a chat group; the seller later requested additional payment and disappeared when she asked for a refund. Separately, a local resident lost MOP2,070 buying three discounted round-trip tickets to Beijing through a social media post, receiving no confirmation and losing contact with the seller. Authorities urge the public to verify online offers and report suspicious activity.

