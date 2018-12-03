Policy Address | Au and Wong argue over police lawsuit

Lawmaker Au Kam San had a round of face-to-face discussions with Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, regarding the former being accused of slander by the police.

During the second day of the police address presentation for the security sector, Au indicated that if the police wants to stop other people from accusing the police authority of illegal interception by filing a lawsuit against them, then he is “not afraid of threats.” Au believes that the police’s accusation will lead to more people paying attention to police interception practices.

“If a lawmaker can get himself in lawsuit trouble because he openly expressed doubts, then how can the ordinary residents and journalists, or professional people speak more?” Au questioned.

Au pointed out that, in reality, there are quite a few people who are not criminals yet have a strong feeling that they are being intercepted. Au remarked that there were even people from the Chief Executive’s office who had to “move the phone to another room” before they could talk freely about social issues.

Au also pointed out that some of the public fiercely opposes illegal interceptions, while others believe that if the police do not conduct illegal interceptions, then they could not figure out a single case.

However, regardless of what kind of opinion people have, they are not having a single doubt about part of the police actions involving illegal interceptions.

The veteran lawmaker believes that if the government wants to extend interceptions, the police force has to build a mechanism to increase transparency.

Responding to Au, Wong started by saying that he does not understand why there are people complaining about interceptions having to be conducted by the police authority. He also said that, while in the middle of a meeting, he would also “move to another room” to answer his phone call.

“Should I claim the Judiciary Police intercepted me?” Wong asked.

Regarding Au’s case, Wong noted that everybody should be responsible for their behavior and words.

“Even if you do not need to be responsible today, you cannot shoot your mouth off,” said Wong.

“If you would do such thing on purpose, and then you tell people that you are not afraid of threats, and that you are not afraid of lawsuits, [then that person would be] actually telling people deliberately in order to become famous. I don’t know if this is true. I am not daring to say it. But if it really is true, and the person doing it is a lawmaker, I feel I will be so unhappy deep in my heart,” said Wong.

Wong noted that the Judiciary Police has already handed out prosecution letters to the prosecution office. He believes that the prosecution authority will handle the case fairly.

Wong further noted that he feels something is amiss about Au having received information about the arson but not reporting it to the police, yet still accusing the police of interception. Wong said that he is really uncomfortable with this.

“Actually, if you don’t mention it, I will not mention it. But you mentioned it. Therefore, if I don’t mention it, I feel like I should say sorry to you […]. These two days, my handshakes with you have all been sincere,” said Wong.

Two months ago, the Judiciary Police urged lawmaker Au to apologize to the police authority over a false accusation.

According to the PJ’s statement, Au accused the police of illegal interception of a resident who had planned to burn himself inside a police station while he was being interviewed by a local Chinese newspaper. Eventually, the lawmaker did not apologize, and the police filed the lawsuit against Au.

Secretary wants to establish national security educational facility

Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, said that national security education within the security forces will become a trend in Macau.

During Friday’s debate at the Legislative Assembly, lawmakers Angela Leong, Lam Lon Wai and Chui Sai Peng asked about national security matters.

Leong focused on the training of talented people for collecting information on national security.

Chui suggested using part of the Pac On ferry terminal, or the old information bureau located at R. de São Domingos, for the opening of a national security education complex. Chui also proposed providing national security training courses to prisoners and police to inform them of their responsibilities in terms of protecting national security.

Lam proposed the establishment of a permanent and regular national security education system aimed at residents and young people.

Replying to the lawmakers, Wong agreed with their proposal regarding the opening of a permanent national security education facility. However, the Secretary worried that the difficulty lies in finding a proper location. He declared that the topic is worth discussing once the city has met the conditions to open such a facility.

Furthermore, Wong said that, in the past, although national security exhibitions were actively attended, and exhibitions could be reviewed online, having a physical entity can provide a more vivid image to students while teaching them important matters about national security, and deems a permanent facility to be vital. Most noticeably, having a permanent facility featuring national security will allow local schools to better distribute students during visits.

As for the location at the Pac On ferry terminal, Wong said that the issue needs to be discussed between the security forces and other governmental departments, and it has to be coordinated by the Chief Executive.

In addition, Wong said that including national security within the police force’s education “must become the trend in the future.”

Regarding the education of prisoners on national security, Wong believes it is unnecessary at the current stage. JZ

Ng Kuok Cheong calls for new department

Ng Kuok Cheong suggested that a new department should be established to accept specific complaints and to conduct disciplinary investigations. Secretary Wong disagreed, explaining that such work will result in the incomplete leadership of security force leaders. Wong voiced that “it is impossible in the entire world” for a person in charge to lack the rights of disciplinary supervision and investigation. In addition, he pointed out that if such a department had the right to investigate, then it could only be led by the Chief Executive. This, in turn, would harm the concerned party’s right of appeal. According to Wong, in the first month of this year, 268 disciplinary investigations were recorded and involved the punishment of 295 people. Wong explained that if half of these people appeal, then the administration court, which only has two judges, will not be capable of handling the large number of cases.

