Pops of vibrant color for Sands China’s Biennale exhibition

Sands China’s pop art exhibition for Art Macao, “Meet the Magic: In celebration of Disney 100” by Philip Colbert and Jason Naylor had its opening ceremony yesterday, with the exhibition aiming to spark hope and bring color to its properties.

The exhibition is one of the special exhibitions of Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023 and is on display Aug. 3-Oct. 15.

In the Meet the Magic exhibition, British contemporary pop artist Philip Colbert and American graffiti artist Jason Naylor each present their artistic interpretations of Mickey Mouse, in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary. Philip Colbert uses his mastery of pop art to revolutionize centuries of legend into his iconic larger-than-life lobster character, while Jason Naylor is known for employing a kaleidoscope of street art colors to transform giant installations.

Co-organised with Forward Fashion Holdings and curated by ASCE Diverse and Explorative Art Hub and ARTOX GROUP, the artists’ outdoor installations, each over five meters, will be on display at The Parisian Macao’s Le Jardin and The Venetian Macao’s lagoon area.

Additionally, on Level 2 of The Londoner Macao, the brand new ASCE Diverse and Explorative Art Hub will showcase Disney’s commemorative products launching in Macau for the first time.

Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., said: “In a year defined by ‘restart’ and ‘hope,’ Sands China is so pleased to introduce to Macau these two international artists, whose vibrantly colored artworks inspire enthusiasm, hope and exhilaration.”

“By inviting two internationally renowned artists to exhibit their iconic works at our resorts and collaborating with local artists in different formats, we hope to not only attract the attention of the global art community to Art Macao, but also to assist young artists in Macau in stepping onto the international stage,” he added. LV