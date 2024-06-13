Portugal: No new teachers to replace future layoffs

Portugal’s Minister of Education, Science, and Innovation has notified the management of the Portuguese School of Macau (EPM) he will not provide additional teachers to replace those who may be laid off in the future. Responding to Hoje Macau, the minister, Fernando Alexandre, also said there was a new request for information about the wave of layoffs. Recently, the director of the Portuguese School of Macau was asked for clarifications amid the controversial layoffs that made waves in the SAR. “Furthermore, due to the shortage of teachers in Portugal, the Ministry has already stated that teachers will not be made available to replace any teachers that the school management may dismiss,” it was added, according to the same report.

