Portuguese President to visit in June

The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, is expected to make a visit in June, according to Teledifusão de Macau (TDM). The president will participate in activities related to the June 10 celebrations of the Day of Portugal, Camões, and Portuguese overseas communities. In a statement to TDM, Portuguese Consul General Alexandre Leitão confirmed that Sousa will arrive before or after June 10 and emphasized the significance of the visit, recognizing the contributions of the local Portuguese community.

