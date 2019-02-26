Power cut downtown under investigation

Public electricity company Companhia de Electricidade de Macau (CEM) told the Times yesterday that it is still investigating an electrical failure on Saturday that led to a brief power cut affecting more than 13,000 customers.

The incident began at 4 p.m. on Saturday with an electrical failure at the company’s Penha Substation at Rua da Penha, which caused a transformer trip and resulted in a power outage in the São Lourenço district, Southern Sai Van district, Penha area, Nam Van Lake new reclamation area and the central district.

A total of 13,447 customers on the Macau peninsula were reportedly affected by the brief blackout.

According to a statement issued by CEM, the company immediately dispatched an emergency team for repair and power restoration. The power supply for most customers was resumed within 10 minutes, although some buildings were without electricity until 5:11 p.m., when it was fully restored.

According to public broadcaster TDM, there were a few cases of people being trapped in elevators, but nobody was harmed.

CEM apologized for the inconvenience caused by the failure and said that the root cause of the incident is still under investigation. DB

