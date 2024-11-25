Premeditated murder: 22-year sentence upheld

A man has been sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison for the premeditated murder of a sex worker in a case that has drawn significant attention from legal experts and the local public.

The ruling was announced by the Office of the President of the Court of Final Appeal (TUI) Nov. 21, following a thorough examination of the evidence presented in court.

The convicted individual, referred to as A, meticulously planned the murder of B, a sex worker, beginning preparations as early as Jan. 29, 2023. Evidence revealed A researched vital points of the human body online and developed a detailed strategy to execute his crime.

On March 10, 2023, he arrived at B’s hotel room armed with an iron hammer. After engaging in sexual activity, A attacked B from behind while she was in the bathroom, striking her multiple times and causing fatal injuries.

“He caught her off guard and struck her head several times from behind with the hammer, thus breaking the victim’s left parietal bone,” according to the TUI statement.

Following the brutal act, A tried to conceal his crime by disposing of evidence, including B’s personal belongings. The court found A’s actions were not impulsive but rather calculated and malicious, warranting severe punishment under Article 129 of the Criminal Code.

Despite his conviction, A appealed the sentence, arguing it was excessive and claiming legal guidelines had been disregarded. However, the court upheld the original ruling, emphasizing that A’s premeditation and intent demonstrated a profound disregard for human life. Nadia Shaw