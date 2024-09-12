Prudential names Dai as new GM

Edward Dai has been appointed General Manager of Prudential’s Macau branch, succeeding Chris Ma upon his retirement, the insurance giant announced this week. “The market landscape and immense potential of Macau make it one of the most exciting areas in the region,” Dai noted in a company press release. With over 20 years in the insurance industry, Dai joined Prudential in 2013 and has held several senior roles in the company, overseeing agency strategy development. He is “delighted to have the opportunity to enhance Prudential’s growing presence in the territory,” Dai stated. CEO Lawrence Lam praised Dai’s “success in driving business growth and his strategic insight, combined with vast experience.”

