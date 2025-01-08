PSP cracks down on illegal use of scooters, 37 users fined in Q4 2024

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has continued to crack down on offenses committed by citizens using motorized and non-motorized scooters on public roads.

According to the latest report, in the last quarter of 2024 (Q4), officers from the PSP identified and fined a total of 37 people for committing this type of traffic violation.

The force justified the actions with their commitment to maintaining safety and public order for both drivers and pedestrians.

According to Article 12, Paragraph 4, of the Road Traffic Law, it is prohibited for motorized or non-motorized scooters to be used on public roads. This rule has only one exception: places where the competent authorities have expressly permitted the use of such vehicles.

Violations of this law are punishable by a fine of MOP600.

In a statement, the PSP stated it would continue deploying officers to combat such offenses, noting that the use of these vehicles is also prohibited when used on sidewalks or other pedestrian areas.

According to previous reports, the fines collected for this traffic infringement are estimated to have earned the public purse around MOP100,000 during the whole year of 2024.

The number and popularity of these vehicles have been increasing in Macau in the last few years, with several models being sold in local stores, notably those powered by an electric motor.

In many parts of the world, including mainland China, commuting on scooters is common, with the vehicles even being available for rental in many tourist locations and major cities.