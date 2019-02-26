PSP detains man with fake entry slip

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) spokesperson reported yesterday that they caught a man from the mainland in the possession of a valid travel license for Hong Kong and Macau but with a forged entry slip.

The case occurred on Saturday when an officer on duty approached the man and asked him for identification documents.

The man then handed the travel document to the officer, plus an entry slip supposedly issued by the immigration department of the PSP.

Upon examining the document, the officer noticed that it differed slightly from the authentic entry slips and questioned the man about this.

The suspect then admitted to knowing that the document was forged, telling the police that he entered Macau in September 2017 and that he was legally permitted to stay only until September 19 of that year. After that, he overstayed in order to gamble at local casinos, and has been doing so ever since.

Some time ago he claimed to have met someone in the casino who offered him the forged document so he could stay out of trouble with the police in case he got caught.

However, he said he was not able to identify that person.

He was taken into custody and presented to the Public Prosecutions Office yesterday morning to be charged with possession of a forged document. RM

