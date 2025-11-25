Public consultation on maternity and annual leave reforms in 2026

Authorities announced yesterday that they are making progress on reforms to maternity and annual leave, as scheduled. Preliminary research is underway, with plans to solicit feedback from employers, employees, and the general public next year. Following this consultation, the authorities will proceed with the adjustments and enhancements to the policies. Secretary for Economy and Finance, Anton Tai, stated that revising the city’s Labor Relations Law – covering the extension of maternity leave to 90 days, adjustments to paternity leave, and new family-friendly measures – must consider both workers’ rights and the cost burden on businesses, and that thorough research is needed.

Like this: Like Loading...