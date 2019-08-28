Public consultation on tidal barrier resumes today

The second phase of the public consultation on the environmental impact assessment for the construction of a tidal barrier in the Inner Harbor area starts today and will be held until September 10, the Land, Public works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) informed.

During this period, the public may download from the DSSOPT website the “Report on the environmental impact of the construction of the Macao Inner Harbor Tidal Dam” as well as the opinion form to submit their views and suggestions to the government on the topic. Opinions can be sent via letter, fax and e-mail.

This is the second phase of the public consultation on the topic after a first one held in April this year, gathered a total of four opinions received.

The tidal barrier idea was advanced by the government as part of a shared flood control system with Guangdong Province. Local authorities say that the flood control system could reduce the flooding risk and impact in the vulnerable Inner Harbor area.

According to the report available on the DSSOPT website, after the construction of the tidal barrier, “there will be no significant hydrological impacts on the upper reaches of the river and the area covered by the construction.”

“The construction will also not cause significant adverse impact on aquatic and terrestrial ecological systems,” the report adds.

The document notes that there will likely be a large impact on the environment during the construction period of the dam, especially in the area covered by the construction site and related to the ecological environment, the water environment, the atmosphere and noise.

It proposes that the authorities specifically address the problems of “wastewater generated at the construction site prior to disposal,” as well as “perform the work in a phased manner so as not to affect the reproduction of fish and shrimp; control pollution to prevent suspended sediment from excavation; install siding for the works and use sprinklers to reduce the dust that will be felt in the area; install acoustic barriers around the site; limit the execution of the work to the stipulated time only; and properly treat waste building materials.”

The report was designed to analyze the impact of the proposed project on the existing characteristics of the environment, including the ecological situation.

The DSSOPT said it will also post the information compiled in the report to a display board located next to the Maritime Museum in Barra in order to facilitate public viewing. RM