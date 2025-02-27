Briefs

Public hospital to host health education lectures

- Thursday, February 27, 2025 - 14 hours ago No Comments 994 Views

The Conde de S. Januário Hospital (CHCJS) will offer a series of thematic health education lectures throughout March, focusing on various medical topics. Expert nurses will guide discussions on endocrinology, gynecology, psychiatry, and internal medicine, among others. Lectures are open to residents, with limited space available. A complete schedule is available on the Health Bureau’s website. The sessions will take place at CHCSJ and Health Centers.

Pin
Post Tags
Categories Macau