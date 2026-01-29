Public hygiene violations fall to lowest level since 2020

Public hygiene offences declined in 2025, reaching their lowest level in at least five years, according to official data released by the Municipal Affairs Institute (IAM).

Authorities recorded 16,102 violations of public health and hygiene regulations during the year, representing a 9.2% decrease compared with 2024.

The figures show that improper disposal of solid waste remained the most common offence in public spaces, accounting for more than half of all recorded cases.

A total of 8,646 incidents involved the abandonment of rubbish, followed by 2,289 cases related to the placement or dumping of materials and objects in inappropriate locations. Spitting and the discharge of nasal mucus made up another significant category, with 2,123 cases logged.

Other violations included 168 incidents of water dripping from air-conditioning units and 116 cases of pet waste left uncollected.

An additional 2,760 offences were grouped under a general “other” category. While solid waste disposal remained prevalent, the number of air-conditioner water drip cases fell sharply, marking the lowest level since records began in 2020.

Seasonal patterns were also evident in the data. Offences related to dripping air-conditioner water were largely absent during winter months but rose during the summer, peaking in June. In contrast, spitting-related violations were more frequent in colder months and declined during the summer period, suggesting a link between offence types and weather conditions.

Monthly figures show January recorded the lowest number of penalties issued, continuing a trend observed in most previous years.

By comparison, August registered the fewest cases in the second half of the year, reinforcing the pattern of lower offence rates during late summer.

Since 2020, the total number of recorded hygiene violations has gradually declined, following peaks of over 19,000 cases in 2020 and 2021. The downward trend continued through 2022 and 2023 before reaching its lowest point in 2025.

IAM data also show that non-local residents accounted for a larger share of offences than locals, with 57.2% of cases attributed to non-residents. In total, fines collected during the year exceeded MOP7.15 million.

Payments were made both in person and online, with counter payments remaining the most common option, particularly among non-local offenders.

The General Regulation of Public Spaces, in force since 2004, sets penalties ranging from MOP300 for minor offences to up to MOP10,000 for very serious violations

