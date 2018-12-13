Public tender opened for new hospital complex

Notice of the public tender for the Islands District Medical Complex was published yesterday in the government bulletin.

The tender details specifically on the construction of the medical complex. The project consists of three buildings: the integrated hospital, an ancillary facility, and the integrated service administration building. The project also includes related roads and infrastructure.

According to the Infrastructure Development Office, the three buildings span a site area of approximately 23,200 square meters, and a total gross floor area of approximately 276,500 square meters. The maximum construction period is 1,150 working days.

For each specific engineering project, a certain amount of working days has been given to the contractor. The maximum construction period from the basement floor up to the ground floor is 700 working days. The maximum construction period from the ground floor up to the sky slab is 200 working days.

The medical complex is located at Cotai Estr. do Istmo, with a total area of approximately 77,000 square meters.

The project involves seven buildings, as well as roads, plazas, flyovers, and related infrastructures. The total floor area is approximately 421,000 square meters.

The complex will also include a nursery academy, staff apartments, a laboratory building and a rehabilitation hospital.

In 2011, the Health Bureau launched a plan announcing that the city would build the complex.

In 2016, the first phase of the hospital’s foundation works was completed.

