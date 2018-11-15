Quota for cars entering mainland through HKZMB may increase

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB) Authority will consider increasing the quota for Hong Kong and Macau cars that enter mainland China over the HKZMB.

According to a report by Macao Daily News, the information was revealed by the deputy director of the authority, Yu Lie.

“If you [Hong Kong and Macau drivers] come to mainland China, we can set up an extra quota for you, but we will not increase the quota for mainland cars,” said Yu, explaining that in Macau and Hong Kong “road regulations, transportation regulations and laws, air quality and environment requirements […] might be different from mainland China [so it will be difficult for the SARs to absorb more mainland cars]. Once your cars enter mainland China, and since it is a big place it can absorb the vehicles really quickly.”

The bridge opened officially on October 24. In Yu’s opinion, the bridge has been operating smoothly and has formed a one-hour life cycle among the three regions.

However, despite the overall good grade he gave to the HKZMB, Yu still expressed concerns about the Macau port.

Ever since the bridge was opened, in the vicinity of the Macau port, endless traffic pressure has been reported.

Yu, who also shares this opinion, noted that since the bridge’s opening, there have, on average, been approximately 1,000 vehicles using the Macau port, which is below the original design plan capacity for the Macau port.

However, Yu believes that the utilization of the bridge will continue to increase as the three regions keep enhancing the regional economic development and exchange of human resources.

In addition, Yu also looks forward to an increase in the quota of cars riding between Hong Kong and Macau.

Share this: Tweet





