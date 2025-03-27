Radio Taxi service faces uncertainty as license period nears expiration

The Macau Radio Taxi Services is facing uncertainty regarding its operations, as the original eight-year license for the radio taxi service is set to expire on September 30. This comes after the license period was already extended for six months due to the pandemic.

According to Chan Yun Kwan, general manager of Macau Radio Taxi Services, they submitted a license extension application a year in advance, in line with the contract requirements.

Relying on a fleet of seven-seater vehicles, the company has been popular among family tourists, which account for a majority of visitors to Macau.

According to the executive, both the company and authorities are considering whether the current fleet is suitable for continued operation.

“We submitted our application to the authorities one year in advance, as required by the tender contract. Regarding the authorities’ response, we will carefully consider it because this is an operating vehicle that has been in service for over eight years,” Chan told TDM.

“Additionally, due to the six-month extension during the pandemic, we are all aware of its circumstances. Ultimately, we will assess whether the vehicle is still suitable for continued operation,” she added.

Chan also expressed concern about the potential impact of losing about 100 radio taxis, including five barrier-free vehicles, if the extension is not granted.

“The biggest impact will certainly be on capacity; it will be significantly reduced. Currently, we have 300 vehicles, and we’ve been doing our best to meet public demand. If we lose one-third of our fleet, that’s 100 vehicles gone. This would have a major effect on the needs of both the public and travelers,” she emphasized.

According to her, the total demand for electric taxis last year reached 22.46 million requests, with 4.25 million successfully completed, accounting for about 20% of the total.

To mark the company’s eighth anniversary, a community event will be held next Tuesday.

12 barrier-free taxis will offer free rides, prioritizing seniors and individuals with mobility challenges.

The company expects to provide around 300 rides during the event.

Meanwhile, the city’s regular taxi fleet has surpassed 1,750 vehicles this year, marking an increase of approximately 43% compared to the 1,220 taxis in operation during the third quarter of 2024.