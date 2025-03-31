Airport sees growth in Q1

The Macau International Airport expects 1.85 million passengers in the first quarter of 2025, a 3% year-on-year increase, with flight movements rising 1.5% to 14,000.

Eric Fong, marketing department director at Macau International Airport Co. Ltd., highlighted that

Mainland visitors accounted for 46% in January, while Southeast and Northeast Asian visitors made up 37%.

International arrivals rose 8% to 100,000, as cited in a TDM report.

The airport operates 43 domestic and international routes, with over 1,200 weekly flights. Daily flights to Thailand remain unaffected by the recent earthquake, though Fong said monitoring continues.

New routes include Jeju (May), Cheongju (post-Easter/summer), and Phu Quoc (this year).

A Macau Airport Service Center is planned for Shekou, Shenzhen, Zhongshan, and Zhuhai in the second half of this year.

Meanwhile, from yesterday, EVA Air and Air Macau will share flight numbers, facilitating transit to Europe and the U.S. via Taiwan. LV