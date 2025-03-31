Gambler loses HKD330,000 after being deceived by money changers

Two men have been arrested by the Judiciary Police (PJ) in connection with a counterfeit chip scheme that defrauded at least 13 people, including five money changers, in a casino in the peninsula.

The suspects, Zhao (31) and Gao (39), were apprehended after attempting to use high-quality fake chips, each valued at HKD10,000, resulting in total losses of HKD330,000.

The incident occurred on the evening of March 27, when the casino reported that several counterfeit chips had been used at gaming tables and the cashier’s office.

Following an investigation, police identified the two suspects and seized 46 fake chips. Zhao was found to have discarded additional fake chips while attempting to flee the scene.

The counterfeit chips closely resembled authentic casino chips, making them difficult to distinguish without specialized equipment.

The two men admitted to being hired by a mastermind based in the mainland and were promised 10% of the proceeds from the fraudulent activities.

The PJ said they are continuing to investigate the case and are searching for the mastermind and additional suspects involved in the operation. The 13 individuals affected by the scam experienced losses ranging from HKD10,000 to HKD0,000 each. Staff Reporter