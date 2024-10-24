Raffles Macau celebrates luxury unveiling ‘Long Bar’

The recent event, “A Celebration of Raffles Luxury,” marked a significant collaboration between Accor Group’s Raffles Hotel and Galaxy Macau.

The event introduced the all-suite property, which promises exceptional guest service and a variety of world-class dining options, including a unique speakeasy version of the iconic Raffles Long Bar.

Nestled on the east promenade of Galaxy Macau, adjacent to the historic Old Taipa Village, Raffles at Galaxy Macau offers beautiful views of Macau’s skyline.

A highlight of its architectural design is a stunning 15-meter glass air bridge that connects two towers, providing guests with unparalleled vistas. A video presentation showcased this architectural marvel, further enhancing the allure of the property.

Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, expressed his enthusiasm for this new addition to Galaxy Macau’s portfolio.

“This hotel elevates our offerings to eight luxury hotels with over 5,000 rooms,” he said. “Each is designed to meet high standards for returning guests.”

Raffles at Galaxy Macau aims to deliver an unforgettable culinary experience.

The property features 450 elegantly designed suites and offers dining options that include Sushi Kissho by acclaimed chef Masaaki Miyakawa and Teppanyaki Shou.

During his remarks, Lui reiterated his excitement about Raffles at Galaxy Macau being the brand’s largest destination worldwide.

Gary Rosen, CEO of Accor Greater China, said Raffles is not just about luxury; it’s about creating memorable experiences for guests.

The hotel has been recognized as a global travel hub that sets new benchmarks in accommodation and dining.

He highlighted its all-suite experience tailored for discerning guests: “Each suite is attended by a dedicated Raffles butler,” he said, ensuring personalized service synonymous with the Raffles brand.

The event also highlighted innovative cocktail offerings crafted by renowned mixologist Antonio Lai and his team. Inspired by the spice trade, these cocktails promise unique experiences that create lasting memories.

“Raffles at Galaxy Macau is not merely a place but a promise,” Rosen said. “A promise of exceptional encounters and moments that turn into cherished memories.”

The evening concluded with dinner at the Raffles Lounge, showcasing contemporary European gastronomy, followed by a cocktail hour at the Raffles Long Bar.

The newly introduced Raffles Long Bar serves as a modern interpretation of its historic counterpart, designed by Joyce Wong. This bar continues the tradition of exceptional cocktails under Lai’s guidance, promising a vibrant atmosphere for guests.

“At Raffles, we believe travelers arrive as guests but leave as friends and return as family,” Rosen said.

This commitment to hospitality underscores their mission to transform luxury experiences into lasting relationships. Nadia Shaw