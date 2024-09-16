Rapid career expansion offered for residents

A new “first hire, then train” program unveiled by the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and SJM Resorts will provide career training and 50 jobs for local residents. The “Specific Plan for SJM Tourism Service Ambassadors” will accept applications through to Sept. 16. Trainees will receive eight months of catering instruction before choosing additional cross-training in security or shuttle services. Those excelling can become department heads or managers over time. The program aims to develop well-rounded tourism professionals through skills courses, certifications, and on-the-job experience across resort operations.

