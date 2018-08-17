Real Estate Matters | Why you should invest in real estate

Dating as far back as the ancient Mesopotamian times, private property has always played an essential role in human society. While it was used primarily to serve and provide physical protection from the elements, the role of private property has now evolved to give individual persons and companies a form of economic as well as physical security and control over their immediate environment and finances. Here are three reasons why everyone should invest in real estate:

Control over value

Unlike stocks and other forms of investments which depend heavily on the market, real estate allows the owner added control over his property. Instead of just hoping that an abstract number on the stock market index ticks up, owners can get involved directly and can add value to their property. Additionally, the combination of the finite nature of land and increasing population and demand almost necessitates appreciations in value, which makes real estate unique among other assets available in the marketplace.

Path to financial freedom

No one who is bound to pay rent at the end of each month can claim to be completely free. You can achieve passive income through real estate, meaning money that comes in every month regardless of the work that was put out. This can cover any rents you might have to pay for yourself if you are not an owner-occupier already. This also grants the option of not having to work for somebody else and depend on a job to survive. While personal income can be valuable as a means to an end, investments in real estate create wealth. What would you do if you didn’t have to worry about putting in those long hours at work?

Less Risk

Over the long run, real estate is considered to be one of the safest investment options out there. It appreciates in value over the long run, much the same way as quality wine. Of course, there are cases where speculative projects can lose money, but due to the inherent value of real property there is a baseline level of security.

When real estate investing is done right it is one of the best vehicles to generating wealth out there. While different investment strategies have their own merits such stocks, bonds and funds I believe real estate wins in the end due to the 3 points mentioned in this short article of 1) owner’s control 2) financial freedom and 3) investment security.

Sam Lee is a marketing manager and property consultant at JML Property. JML was established in 1994 and offers Investment Property & Homes. It specializes in managing properties for owners and investors, and providing attractive and comfortable homes for tenants.

www.JMLProperty.com

info@JMLProperty.com

Share this: Tweet





