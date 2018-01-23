Repairs to flooded houses to complete in Q2

Three public housing projects, which sustained damage during Typhoon Hato, will see their repairs completed in the second quarter of 2018. The three housing projects are Edifício Fai Ieng‭,‬ Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde, and Edifício Cheng Tou. The buildings were heavily hit by flooding, and all three sustained damage to the ground and underground parking lots. In those areas, most of the electronic equipment was damaged and required either repairs or complete replacements. In total, four new public housing projects recorded damages as a result of Hato. The fourth, located in Taipa, is Edifício Iat Fai, and it has already been repaired.

Public suggests point-based system for drivers

Several spectators at Sunday’s Macao Forum suggested the government establish a point-based system to grade Macau’s drivers. Former transport committee advisory member Leng Sai Vai agreed with the idea of a point-based system. Leng believes that Macau needs a new mindset, and that a point-based system could increase the drivers’ awareness at all times. Leng suggested that in addition to fines, the government should also offer further training courses to drivers to allow them to increase their safety awareness. Police representative Ma Chio Hong noted that the police authority has an open attitude towards a point-based system.

