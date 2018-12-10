Residential property price index drops slightly

The overall residential property price index in Macau decreased by 0.6 percent to 268.7 over the previous period from July to September.

According to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), the index for the Macau Peninsula (270.2) dropped by 1.0 percent while that for Taipa and Coloane (261.5) rose by 1 percent.

The index for existing residential units (290.4) decreased by 0.5 percent from the previous period, with the index for those in the Macau Peninsula (285.5) dropping by 0.8 percent, while the index for those in Taipa and Coloane (312.8) rose by 0.5 percent.

Analyzed by year of building completion, the indices for residential units completed between 11 and 20 years ago and over 20 years ago fell by 1.0 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, whereas the index for those completed between six and 10 years ago grew by 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (273.2) decreased by 0.9 percent.

In comparison with that of the same period last year, the overall residential property price index increased by 6.7 percent, with the indices for existing residential units and pre-sale residential units rising by 8.4 percent and 7.1 percent respectively.

