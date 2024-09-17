Residential property prices and transactions decline in August

The Financial Services Bureau (DFS) has released data indicating a substantial decline in residential transactions in August, with a month-on-month drop of 43%, according to the information provided. The data shows that there were 200 residential transactions in August, a decrease of 156 transactions compared to the previous month. Additionally, the average price of residential units sold during the period dropped by 14.7%, with the average price per square meter of saleable area reaching MOP79,568.

