Residential rents rise while commercial rates decline

The average rent per square meter for residential units in the SAR reached MOP137 in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 1.6% increase from the previous quarter according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). In contrast, shop rents decreased by 1.1% to MOP491, largely due to lower average rents for new leases. Regionally, rents in NATAP (MOP168), NAPE & Aterros da Baía da Praia Grande (MOP141), and Baixa da Taipa (MOP136) increased, while Coloane (MOP147) saw a slight decline. Comparatively, residential rents rose by 4.4% year-on-year, while office, shop, and industrial rents fell.

