Retail | Watchmaker Roger Dubuis celebrates partnership with Lamborghini

Luxury watchmaker Roger Dubuis held a promotional event in Macau this week to celebrate the company’s latest partnership with Lamborghini Squadra Corse and showcase a series of limited edition watches.

Over a dozen intricate watches were displayed at the event, including several based on the legend of Excalibur, such as the iconic, but now refreshed, Excalibur Knights of the Round Table, the Excalibur Spider Automatic Skeleton and the Excalibur Quatuor Carbon, which is designed with what the company calls “disruptive multi-layered carbon.”

In legend, Excalibur was the mythical sword of King Arthur, who led the defense of Britain against Saxon invaders in the 5th and 6th centuries.

The event was also used as an opportunity to celebrate the collaboration between Roger Dubuis and Lamborghini Squadra Corse for a series of watches designed using inspiration from the classic shape of the sports cars.

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Will Pan, who is also an entrepreneur in the fashion industry, was present at the event as an ambassador of the company. He provided a testimony of his own experience at the company, commending both the product he wore on his wrist and the client experience.

“Roger Dubuis is about collections, materials, creativity and madness – but it’s also about what we can offer to our clients in terms of service and experience,” said a company representative at the event.

Roger Dubuis was founded in Geneva, Switzerland in 1995. Today it has expanded to cover a modest 28 boutiques in the world, including several in Macau and Hong Kong. DB

