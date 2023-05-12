Rise in population attributed to non-local students

The total population of Macau increased to 673,600 at the end of March from 672,800 in the previous quarter, an increase which can be largely explained by the rise of non-local students living in the city.

Data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows that new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permits (898) and individuals newly granted right of abode (186) increased by 327 and 102, respectively, quarter-to-quarter. On the other hand, the number of non-resident workers at end-period (154,658) dropped by 254 during the first quarter.

The number of live births decreased during the first quarter of 2023, dropping down from 1141 during the previous quarter to 987 at the end of March, whereas the number of deaths increased by 36 quarter-to-quarter reaching a total of 1,214.

The bureau detailed the three main causes of death during the first quarter of 2023, including respiratory diseases (491 deceases), diseases of the circulatory system (262 deceases) and neoplasms (208 deceases).

A total of 815 marriage registrations were recorded in the first quarter, up by 56 quarter-to-quarter. Staff Reporter