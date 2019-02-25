ROMA | Domestic workers see their reality reflected in Oscar-nominated film

Some domestic workers in the SAR are keen on the Oscar-nominated film, Roma, noting that it is rare for the community to have their experience be given the spotlight in the film industry.

The Netflix movie depicts the life of a domestic worker in black and white.

Recently shown at the third edition of the Macao International Film Festival, the Mexican movie has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards.

“These kinds of films raise awareness of the situation of domestic workers. At the same time, it also tackles racism and discrimination, so it’s very realistic,” said Benedicta Palcon, chairperson of a local migrant group.

“It also shows […] the bravery of women that work in this position, so it is really something that we could connect to,” she added.

Another migrant worker remarked, “it is good that there are films that give visibility to the hard work and everyday struggles of domestic workers. I’m happy that it was nominated in the Oscars, as it could show our reality.”

The film is inspired by the childhood of film director Alfonso Cuarón, who dedicated the movie to his domestic helper.

Cuarón himself has advocated for domestic workers’ rights and has spoken against racial discrimination in Mexico, where the success of lead actress Yalitza Aparicio — a newcomer of indigenous origin and the daughter of a domestic worker — has generated derogatory remarks.

Cuarón has also made public service announcements calling on employers of these workers to “pay fairly, set clear expectations, and provide paid time off.”

The director’s urgings echo the calls of the city’s domestic workers for basic rights.

Just this month, several migrant groups had a meeting with the Labour Affairs Bureau calling for a review of policies on domestic workers, including an outdated housing allowance, and requesting a review of the minimum wage proposal.

The movie has given domestic workers global visibility and started a conversation about the importance of their job after years of being poorly paid and marginalized.

It stars Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, a domestic worker for a Mexico City middle-class family in the turbulent early 1970s.

Aparicio, a 25-year-old primary school teacher, is nominated alongside Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Olivia Colman and Melissa McCarthy at today’s Oscars.

Meanwhile, the U.S. National Domestic Workers Alliance has organized a red carpet event where dozens of domestic workers will be honored today as the “heroes of our homes.”

“There are two million women who do this work and are not protected by our labor laws,” said Ai-jen Poo, executive director at the alliance, an organization founded in 2007 that promotes the rights of domestic workers in the United States, The Associated Press reported.

“They are taking care of our families, but they can’t take care of their own families doing this work. We think this is a huge opportunity to expand our support for making these jobs dignified and for valuing the workers,” she said.

Since its August debut at the Venice Film Festival, where it earned the Golden Lion, the film has received accolades and awards at the Golden Globes and the British film academy’s BAFTAs, among others.

Meanwhile, two other films that also starred at the third IFFAM, “Green Book” and “The Favourite,” have been nominated in the same award category. The winners will be announced today.

Share this: Tweet



