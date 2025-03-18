Rotary clubs urge youth to donate blood as participation rates decline sharply

Macau’s annual Rotary Blood Donation Day returns this Saturday, March 22, amid concerns over declining youth participation.

Recent data reveals a sharp drop in first-time donors, particularly among university and secondary school students.

Organized by Macau’s eight Rotary Clubs and co-organized by the Macao Blood Transfusion Service, the event will take place at Nova Mall in Taipa.

For 25 years, the initiative has aimed to raise awareness about blood donation and ensure a stable supply for the city.

However, the percentage of first-time donors has plummeted from 30% in 2018 to just 21.1% in 2024.

The decline is particularly alarming among young people.

University student donors decreased by 3.5% this year, while secondary school participation remains low at around 2% since 2019—down from 9% in 2015. Overall, the total number of donors in 2024 fell by 3.2% to 13,740, with first-time donors decreasing by 13.6%.

Elvo Sou, assistant governor of Rotary District 3450, noted, “The number of teenagers or young people participating in donation activities is decreasing.”

He attributed this trend to the pandemic, stating that young people are less enthusiastic about participating in society.

Sou emphasized the need to engage students in a comfortable environment like Nova Mall, hoping to inspire them to experience the responsibility of citizenship.

He highlighted the importance of first-time donors, explaining, “After you donate for the first time, you will have the opportunity to donate for the second and third time.”

He also pointed out a specific need for negative blood types, which are rare among Asians.

To enhance public understanding, the event will feature display boards and videos. Organizers warned that declining youth participation could lead to a future shortage in Macau’s blood supply.

Since its inception in 2001, Rotary Blood Donation Day has been vital for Macau’s blood reserves, and this year’s event underscores the urgent need to involve youth in blood donation. Victoria Chan