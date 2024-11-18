Rui Marques appointed as new Formula 1 race director

Portuguese motorsports veteran Rui Marques has been appointed the new Formula 1 race director, succeeding Niels Wittich in the critical role, the sport’s governing body FIA announced last week.

Marques, 51, will assume the position starting at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, taking over from Wittich who is departing to “pursue new opportunities,” according to the FIA statement.

Marques explained to the Portuguese news agency Lusa that the outcome is a product of “evolution and experience,” noting, “Things evolve and the experience we gain also brings us these possibilities.”

The FIA praised Marques’ “wealth of experience” in the role, which is one of the most influential positions in Formula 1, with responsibility for overseeing race control and enforcing the sport’s regulations.

Marques, who has worked at the Portuguese Automobile and Karting Federation and served as assistant race director in the World Touring Car Cup, said the new role will bring different challenges, particularly in terms of increased media attention.

Marques will become the second Portuguese national to hold the race director role, following in the footsteps of Eduardo Freitas. Freitas was appointed in 2022 but was later removed after the Japanese Grand Prix, leaving Wittich as the sole race director.

“It is with great pride that we see one of FPAK’s executives taking on such a prestigious role,” said Ni Amorim, president of the Portuguese Automobile and Karting Federation. “We wish him every success in this new professional challenge.”

Marques, who first attended the iconic Macau Grand Prix as a track marshal in 1999, said the Macau Guia street circuit “gives an experience that is hard to find in any other circuit”.

In a separate interview with TDM, Marques shed light on the transition from F3 to Regional Formula within the racing domain. Emphasizing the learning curve for drivers navigating unfamiliar terrains, Marques urged patience and understanding amid the evolving dynamics of the sport.

“We are talking about drivers who are learning, it is normal. They are learning categories, so it is normal to see mistakes that happen,” Marques said. “It was basically to draw their attention and for them to understand a little what Macau is, the respect that Macau deserves.”

When invited to discuss the 71-year history of the Macau Grand Prix, said he always sees evolution in the prestigious street circuit. When asked about potential changes to the beloved yet dangerous track, the FIA member responded:

“During this weekend, we have already foreseen evolutions for next year, so there is always room to improve. It is a continuous improvement. Now, in general, I think the circuit is already at a very high level. Everything always has improvements, so nothing is 100% perfect.

“We are always evolving, even because every accident that takes place, especially those of a greater significance, we study what happened, we study what we can do differently, and we make changes.”

Marques acknowledged that his new position will come with different challenges, particularly in terms of media attention. However, he remained focused on the task at hand, stating, “Formula 1 is yet another category in which I will be the race director.” Victoria Chan