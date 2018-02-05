Rumors about natural disasters to face heavier punishments

Individuals who spread false rumors during typhoons will face heavier penalties, the Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, announced Friday on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the new Judiciary Police (PJ) director, Sit Chong Meng.

“We are processing legislative works [on issues concerning typhoons and civil protection]. The final plan will be delivered to me today. Then I expect to apply to the Chief Executive to conduct this legislative plan next week,” said Wong.

Regarding whether he intends to monitor the public’s phone calls during typhoons, Wong said, “I never said we would monitor communications, and I will never say that in the future nor will I ever do it.”

“What I said back then was that, regarding spreading rumors during typhoon days or disaster periods, if the corresponding behaviors resemble crimes in any form, we will apply heavier punishments.”

Wong added that this “[plan] has been featured in the civil protection law. Our preliminary suggestion was to increase the punishment by one-third.”

He said the security force will put more effort into the delivery of official information during natural disasters.

“The Unitary Police has already purchased 60 pairs of walkie-talkies. We will deliver these to communities immediately [after disasters occur] so that their organizations can communicate straightaway and know the public’s needs,” said Wong.

According to the Secretary for Security, the Fire Services has also installed loudspeakers on firefighting vehicles, which will be used to announce information when the media is inaccessible during natural disasters.

“We will install high-pitched speakers in CCTV surveillance systems,” revealed Wong, adding that “we have already installed some of these and currently we are installing others.

“This is to ensure order within society and to further ensure the public’s life stability.”

Wong also discussed several other concerns regarding the security sector.

The Secretary for Administration and Justice Sonia Chan recently said that any judiciary cases related to China’s national security will not be tried by non-Chinese national judges.

“From the security sector’s perspective, we agree with that consideration,” said Wong, adding that “according to my knowledge, it has never happened that Portuguese judges leaked judicial and confidential information. I believe that [establishing these laws] is not because of such things [non-Chinese judges leaking confidential information]. It is because national security cases involving China’s national secrets reflect the interests of national security and sovereignty; it [does not mean] Portuguese judges are being doubted.”

Share this: Tweet





