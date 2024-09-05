Sam Hou Fai aims for ‘unity and prosperity’ with support from religious sector electors

Former Chief Executive (CE) Fernando Chui Sai On expressed his endorsement of CE candidate Sam Hou Fai’s administrative philosophy, which focuses on “collaborative progress and innovation.”

He highlighted the pressing challenges faced by Macau’s education sector and the implications of the city’s declining birth rates.

Sam’s candidacy announcement included a commitment to leverage the ‘One country, two systems’ principle and to implement pragmatic measures for the development of the Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

He aims to enhance Macau’s integration into broader national development and position the city as a hub for international talent.

Earlier this week, Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) member Chen Hong announced that all 29 electors from the education sector, including Chui, have signed Sam’s nomination form, demonstrating their commitment to support his campaign ahead of the election scheduled for October 13.

Meanwhile, on a visit to the sports sector electors, Chan Chak Mo expressed his “high degree of recognition for the idea of ​​candidate Sam Hou Fai, believing that he has excellent ability and a profound knowledge of Macau and the country, having contributed significantly to the rule of law in Macau.”

In a visit to the religious sector electors yesterday, Sam expressed his desire to “unite the various sectors of society so that Macau will be more prosperous and harmonious and allow its citizens to enjoy a better and happier life,” as cited in a press statement from Sam’s campaign group.

During the meeting, six members of the religious sub-sector presented their views, expressing their support for Sam’s candidacy.

They agreed with the idea of ​​“persisting on the right path and focusing on innovation,” hoping that religions will coexist harmoniously, stressing the importance of promoting the modernization of laws and regulations, and serving the people.

They proposed legislative reform to address societal needs, calling for enhanced support services, and expanding the scope of support recipients.

Some members also focused on the issue of talent loss, and recommended using Hengqin’s land resources to create favorable conditions for the development of scientific and technological innovation enterprises. In this way, the hope is to attract talent back to the region, while emphasizing the importance of career planning for young people.

To formalize his candidacy, Sam must secure endorsements from at least 66 members of the Chief Executive Election Committee by next Thursday.

The committee comprises electors from various sectors, including industry, education, and social services.

As of now, Sam is the only candidate actively seeking support for the Chief Executive role, following the announcement by current Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng that he would not seek re-election due to health concerns.