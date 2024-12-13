Sam Hou Fai emphasizes necessity for reform in social security system

Incoming Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai has acknowledged the persistent economic divide between the affluent and the disadvantaged in the region.

In an interview with state media outlets, Sam highlighted that despite some improvements in the overall economic landscape, vulnerable groups—particularly the elderly—are facing significant challenges due to escalating living costs and the ongoing repercussions of the pandemic.

He emphasized the necessity for reform in Macau’s social security system to better support these populations.

The incoming top official pointed out that while Macau is often perceived as a wealthy enclave, many residents struggle to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, he expressed confidence that his political agenda would come to fruition, particularly concerning the pillars he outlined during his candidacy: building a Macau grounded in the rule of law and characterized by dynamism, culture, and happiness.

Recognizing the need for economic diversification, he aims to address concerns regarding small and medium-sized enterprises while enhancing social welfare for vulnerable populations.

“We must improve the happiness and well-being of Macau residents,” he stated. Sam is slated to take office on December 20.

In the interview, Sam envisions Macau as a vital trade link between China and Portuguese-speaking nations, supporting local industries in expanding their international presence.

He said his government aims to utilize Macau’s connections with Portuguese-speaking countries to enhance cooperation in technology, finance, trade, and culture.

He also pledged that his administration will explore establishing a cultural hub that merges Eastern and Western influences, alongside tourism initiatives designed to draw more visitors. Staff Reporter