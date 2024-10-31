Sam Hou Fai to accept CE appointment in Beijing

The Chief Executive-elect, Sam Hou Fai, will visit Beijing from today until Nov. 2 to receive the Order of the State Council confirming his official appointment as the sixth-term Chief Executive. Last week, China’s State Council appointed Sam as the city’s sixth-term Chief Executive. His tenure begins Dec. 20, following a decision made at a State Council meeting presided over by Premier Li Qiang. The State Council’s appointment confirms the Oct. 13 election results, in which Sam secured the top post with 394 of 398 possible votes.

Related