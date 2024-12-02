Sam Hou Fai to adopt ‘reform mindset’ as he places confidence in new cabinet

Sam Hou Fai yesterday introduced the 10 newly appointed officials who will join his administration, following the State Council’s approval of their nominations for the sixth term of the local government.

The officials will be inaugurated Dec. 20, marking a transition in leadership.

China’s State Council, the country’s cabinet, appointed the principal officials for the sixth-term government, as well as the prosecutor general of the Public Prosecutions Office.

These appointments were made in accordance with the Basic Law and based on Sam’s nominations, the State Council said in a statement.

Sam held his first press conference with his cabinet yesterday, outlining a vision centered on patriotism, service and innovation.

During the two-hour press event, the CE designate emphasized the importance of “entrepreneurship and solidarity,” saying these principles would guide his administration.

“We are all patriotic and love Macau,” he said, highlighting the shared commitment among his cabinet members to serve the population effectively.

“They have served society in various positions, so they have accumulated a wealth of experience in the administration and are familiar with the internal workings and the needs and expectations of citizens, which is advantageous for the transition process and the new work of the new mandate,” he said.

The new government comprises of seasoned officials, chosen for their “dedication to long-term development and governance capabilities.”

Sam’s administration is particularly focused on diversifying Macau’s economy beyond its heavy reliance on the gaming industry.

“We will focus on innovation, starting with the work the public is most concerned about and pays the most attention to,” he said.

“At the same time, we will continuously promote priority long-term development work, including continuing to optimize and raise the population’s welfare, develop and diversify the economy, build the area of deepened cooperation, raise the level of public governance capacity, safeguard national security”

He said many of his team hail from civil service backgrounds, bringing years of experience in administrative management.

For Sam, his team “has demonstrated good professional training and a spirit of serving society.”

“They all come from the civil service and have held senior positions in the last term or even in previous terms. The new appointments have been directors and have a good technical and professional track record,” he said.

The CE-elect announced that among the new appointees, Tai Kin-ip will take over as Secretary for Economy and Finance, succeeding Lei Wai Nong, overseeing tourism and economic diversification – key areas Sam has said he will target to reduce reliance on gaming revenue.

The CE-elect is confident of Tai’s ability to lead Macau’s tourism sector toward significant advancements.

With experience in government administration, Tai is expected to drive initiatives that align with the casino hub’s ambition to establish itself as a “world center of tourism and leisure,” said Sam.

This vision includes plans to strengthen ties and foster cooperation with Portuguese-speaking countries.

Sam said his administration would adopt a “reform mindset,” prioritizing policies that address residents’ concerns of, enhance their livelihoods, and ensure long-term economic development.

“We will implement pragmatic and effective measures to tackle deep-seated issues in response to the new requirements and expectations of the public for a better life,” he said.

In addition, two of the five current secretaries have been reappointed: André Cheong as Secretary for Administration and Justice, and Wong Sio Chak as Secretary for Security.

For Sam, this continuity will provide stability as the new administration prepares to tackle pressing challenges facing Macau.

The CE-elect said O Lam will become Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, while Tam Wai-man will be Secretary for Transport and Public Works.

Ao Ieong Seong will become head of the Commissioner Against Corruption.

Elsie Ao Ieong will transition from her current position as Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture to serve as Audit Commissioner.

She acknowledged the challenges of her new role but expressed confidence in her ability to succeed, drawing on her 30 years of public service experience.

She said her understanding of government operations and the need for improvements, particularly in budget applications and departmental efficiency, will be central to her audit focus.

Elsie Ao Ieong also emphasized that public expectations for auditing, especially regarding performance, have risen significantly.

The official pledged the audit work will “maintain high standards, adhering strictly to ethical guidelines and codes of conduct.”

“The government has always been entrusted with a great responsibility for auditing, and we are committed to enhancing transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness,” said the official.

“In my future role, I will lead my team to enhance the standard of governance of the government and continuously improve the performance of the government in accordance with the requirements of the central government and under the leadership of the Chief Executive,” she added.

Additionally, Leong Man Cheong has been named Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service, Adriano Marques Ho will become director general of Customs, and Chan Tsz-king is set to assume the role of Prosecutor-General.

Ho Hou Hon will be director general of the Macau Customs.

Sam also introduced his chief of staff, Chan Kak, the deputy chief of office of the Office of the President of the Court of Final Appeal (TUI).

Looking ahead, Sam wants to collaborate closely with Hong Kong, aiming to leverage the strengths of both regions for mutual benefit.

He plans to meet with Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee after taking office to discuss strategies for enhancing cooperation and integration into national development plans.

The Central People’s government said over the weekend the new governance team has a “heavy responsibility and a glorious mission”.

The government expressed confidence that under Sam’s leadership, the team will work to fully implement the ‘One country, two systems’ policy, improve governance efficiency, diversify the economy, and enhance residents’ quality of life.

The current Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has also expressed hopes the “new appointees would strive to perform to the best of their capabilities and – under the leadership of Sam – serve the country and serve Macau in accordance with a spirit of unity and innovation.”

The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council also congratulated the official formation of the new governance team.

They published an article titled “Strong and Powerful Governance Team Promoting a New Development Situation” that highlighted the team’s qualifications and the central government’s expectations for their leadership.

Nadia Shaw & Victoria Chan