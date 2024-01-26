Sands China appoints Grant Chum as new CEO, Wong as vice-chairman

The board of directors of Sands China Ltd. (SCL) has announced several key leadership reshuffles, including the appointment of Grant Chum as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and president. Until yesterday, Chum was SCL’s Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The announcement was made by notice provided to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

Chum will take on the posts previously held by Robert Goldstein and Wilfred Wong.

Both Goldstein and Wong continue to be involved in the company, occupying new posts as Non-Executive Director and Executive Vice-Chairman, respectively.

Other changes include the appointment of Dave Sun as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, and Dylan Williams as Executive Vice-President, General Counsel, and Company Secretary.

Chum, the new CEO and president of SCL, aged 48, has held the post of COO since February 21, 2020. He follows Wong in such a position.

He concurrently serves as Executive Director, Chairman of the Capital Expenditure Committee, and as a director of various subsidiaries of the company, including Venetian Macau Ltd.

Since July 2022, he has also served concurrently as Executive Vice-President – Asia Operations at Las Vegas Sands (LVS), with oversight over all LVS’ operations in Asia, which include not only Macau but Singapore as well.

Goldstein, the current Chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands (LVS), SCL’s parent company, since January 2021, has also served as both the Chairman of the Board and CEO of SCL, as well as Executive Director and Chairman of the Nomination Committee for the last three years.

Although he steps down as CEO, Goldstein will also continue to chair SCL’s Board of Directors and Nomination Committee.

Wong started at SCL back in November 2015, serving as president and COO from that time until February 2020, at which point he passed the role of COO to Chum instead.

Wong was appointed as Executive Director of SCL on Jan. 22, 2022, for a term of three years. His term concludes Jan. 22, 2025.

According to the notice provided to HKEX, Wong is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the company’s annual general meeting. The meeting is held at least once every three years.

According to the note, Wong will earn a salary of USD3,150,000 (MOP 25,364,502) per year as well as an annual incentive to the amount of USD1,575,000 (MOP 12,681,890). Chum will earn an annual wage of USD2,400,000 (MOP19,325,323) alongside an annual incentive of USD2,880,000 (MOP23,190,177).