Sands China boosts ongoing assistance to victims of Hato

TO date, Sands China Ltd (SCL) has spared no effort in helping rebuild the community following deadly Typhoon Hato that hit the city in August 2017.

Its continuing effort in providing relief aid has benefitted a number of large non-governmental organizations that support the city’s most vulnerable groups.

Just last month, Sands China has once again initiated a series of measures to assist victims of the deadly typhoon.

The gaming operator has started a Hato Education Sponsorship Fund, benefiting six children and young adults who lost a parent to Typhoon Hato.

In support of their continuing education, the fund is part of the company’s long-term support to the community in the aftermath of the storm.

Established along with Fidelidade – Insurance Company Limited (Life), SCL will provide a total of MOP6 million to the affected children and young adults, with MOP 1 million allocated for each recipient.

“Sands China remains dedicated to offering continuous support to those in need after Typhoon Hato,” said Sands China Ltd. president Dr. Wilfred Wong.

“After understanding the dire situation of children and young adults whose families suffered severe losses, we began developing a plan to help. This education fund will provide crucial support for their studies, as education is essential for their development and success in life. Our gratitude goes toward the Social Welfare Bureau for their help in coordinating this effort.”

The ongoing support of the company did not stop there. Also in September, it donated nine brand new service vehicles to four NGOs as part of the gaming operator’s long-term support to the community.

These organizations include Caritas Macau, Macau Special Olympics, the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau, and the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau (UGAMM).

The donation of nine vehicles includes buses, 7-seater vans and other vehicles, with some being modified for users with reduced mobility. Beneficiaries of the services provided by these vehicles include the elderly and the physically or mentally disabled.

“Sands China is pleased to be able to offer long-term support to the community as it continues to recover from Typhoon Hato,” said Dr Wilfred Wong.

“The delivery of these new service vehicles is the culmination of our efforts to keep the operations and services of these local NGOs running smoothly after having provided ongoing transportation assistance after the storm. Our company is grateful to the Macau government for its continued support and coordination in this and many other post-Hato recovery efforts throughout the community.”

SCL’s transportation assistance to the NGOs immediately after Hato has included providing vans and drivers to support organisations like Caritas Macau and its Good Take Express service until the new vehicles could be donated to replace those damaged in the storm.

SCL has also previously donated a total of MOP1 million to four NGOs, MOP 250,000 each, for their emergency use, such as for the repair of typhoon-damaged service vehicles to NGO’s including Caritas Macau, Macau Special Olympics, the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau and Fuhong Society.

In the immediate aftermath of the typhoon, SCL contacted these organizations and were quick to offer transportation assistance in a bid to sustain normal operations, particularly for students who needed it most.

This type of post-typhoon transportation assistance has amounted to an investment of nearly MOP4 million, and facilitated over 6,400 trips made over the last year. The donation of the nine new vehicles comes to a tax-exempt MOP4 million, bringing the company’s total post-Hato transportation support to around MOP8 million.

SCL has been tirelessly working with the community to provide continuous support in areas of need since the typhoon, including the sending of its volunteer teams to these NGOs to offer assistance.

In addition to transportation, this has included technical support, SME support, restoration of damaged homes in Coloane and clearing debris.

The company has pledged to donate MOP 65 million – MOP 30 million from Sands China and a MOP 35 million contribution from the Adelson Family Foundation – to assist with longer term relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts in the city.

*This article is sponsored by Sands China Ltd.

What beneficiaries say

“More than 20 of our vehicles were flooded so when SCL heard about this, they contacted us immediately. With this donation, we will use the vehicles to help the elderly or people in need of transport to go the hospital, or government departments.

After these two cars arrived, we improved our service quality, improving the number of the services. Several service recipients could travel in cars together, which saved our resources.”

Ng Siu Lai, President of Board of Directors of General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau

“SCL has always given support and encouragement to children with mental disabilities and the families of these children. They helped us fixed windows and doors and immediately promised to donate 24-seater buses, as our buses had been inundated in the flood. They immediately made arrangements for buses and drivers for us for our long-term usage, for a long time. The drivers have a very good manner, especially toward people with autism.”

Chang Tak Toi, President of the General Assembly of Association of the Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau

“SCL took the initiative to contact us, asking us for what we need. They were very considerate. We were anxious when our vehicles were flooded, as we have approximately 10 cars, which were basically used to send children with mental disabilities to school.

After Hato, we were a bit lost regarding how to re-start our service but the company donated immediately. Most importantly, they showed us how they might help us. Not only did they donate cars for us to use, they also arranged cars to help us send students to schools throughout the 2017/2018 academic year.”

Siu Yu Ning, Vice Chairman of Macau Special Olympics

“The drivers that were sent by SCL were very patient. We know that the vehicles need to be imported and that treatment for the disabled people cannot wait. So, they quickly dispatched their cars and drivers from September last year for a successive period of ten months.”

Paul Pun, secretary general of Caritas Macau.

