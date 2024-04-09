Sands China launches entrepreneurship program with up to MOP1 million subsidies

Sands China has announced the launch of an entrepreneurship recruitment program, offering a range of training opportunities and operational subsidies with an initial capital investment of up to MOP1 million.

Named the “Community Revitalization Series – Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme for Rua das Estalagens,” the initiative aims to boost its commitment to the SAR government’s mission of revitalizing Macau’s historic areas. The press conference, held yesterday, emphasized the company’s dedication to leveraging its resources for the benefit of the local community.

Located near popular tourist attractions such as the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the A-Ma Temple, Rua das Estalagens is in dire need of revitalization. The street, once a bustling hub for visitors, has lost its charm and economic vibrancy over the years.

Recognizing the pressing need for revitalization, Sands aims to attract Macau entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises to the district, enhancing its cultural tourism offerings and promoting sustainable economic development within the community.

Those interested must submit a proposal to the company by May 31 of this year and are required to have a minimum capital of MOP 300,000 to establish their businesses on Rua das Estalagens.

Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China said, “Rua das Estalagens was once a thriving commercial street in Macau with historical and cultural value. We aim to encourage local enterprises to establish their business in this street to revive the bustling street atmosphere it once had.”

Sands’ previous efforts to explore the advantages of cultural tourism in the community have been focused on various key areas, including the Former Lec Long Firecracker Factory, the Taipa Houses, Rua da Estalagens, the Patio da Eterna Felicidade, and the Macau Cultural Centre Square.

According to the gaming operator, Sands China’s Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme for Rua das Estalagens aims to “empower local young entrepreneurs to realize their dreams.”

Revitalizing old districts is a pledge made by the city’s six gaming operators following the granting of concessionaires to boost non-gaming offerings. Staff Reporter